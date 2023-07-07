Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Records 14.16 million Shares Traded, Reaches $22.18 High

After finishing at $22.16 in the prior trading day, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) closed at $21.74, down -1.90%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14155063 shares were traded. NCLH stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.23.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NCLH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on April 28, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Farkas Daniel S sold 38,000 shares for $19.46 per share. The transaction valued at 739,366 led to the insider holds 244,261 shares of the business.

Ashby Faye L. sold 15,811 shares of NCLH for $307,587 on Jun 13. The SVP & Chief Accounting Officer now owns 174,619 shares after completing the transaction at $19.45 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Del Rio Frank J, who serves as the Pres. & CEO of the company, sold 300,000 shares for $18.44 each. As a result, the insider received 5,532,600 and left with 926,505 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NCLH now has a Market Capitalization of 9.22B and an Enterprise Value of 21.65B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.76k.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NCLH has reached a high of $22.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.16.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 14.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 16.63M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 422.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 419.66M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NCLH as of Jun 14, 2023 were 42.86M with a Short Ratio of 42.86M, compared to 43.1M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.10% and a Short% of Float of 11.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was -$1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.9 and $0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $1.56, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.94 and $1.15.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $2.17B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.26B to a low estimate of $2.03B. As of the current estimate, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $1.19B, an estimated increase of 82.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.57B, an increase of 62.00% less than the figure of $82.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.45B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NCLH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.84B, up 76.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.65B and the low estimate is $8.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.