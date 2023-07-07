Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) was $19.03 for the day, down -0.94% from the previous closing price of $19.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 761158 shares were traded. OII stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.56.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OII’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on January 19, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when GOODWIN DEANNA L sold 48,303 shares for $16.57 per share. The transaction valued at 800,526 led to the insider holds 19,899 shares of the business.

Childress Earl sold 9,251 shares of OII for $161,874 on Mar 30. The SVP, Chief Commercial Ofc. now owns 79,391 shares after completing the transaction at $17.50 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, Beachy Karen H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,500 shares for $17.58 each. As a result, the insider received 167,011 and left with 30,386 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OII now has a Market Capitalization of 1.92B and an Enterprise Value of 2.29B. As of this moment, Oceaneering’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OII has reached a high of $22.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.20.

Shares Statistics:

OII traded an average of 684.49K shares per day over the past three months and 702.51k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 100.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.12M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OII as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.7M with a Short Ratio of 4.70M, compared to 4.85M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.66% and a Short% of Float of 6.74%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for OII, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 22, 2017. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 12, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.13 and $0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.9. EPS for the following year is $1.36, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.85 and $1.01.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $617M to a low estimate of $593M. As of the current estimate, Oceaneering International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $524.03M, an estimated increase of 14.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $607.7M, an increase of 10.20% less than the figure of $14.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $615M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $601M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.69B and the low estimate is $2.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.