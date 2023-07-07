Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

On the day, 517008 shares were traded. OLMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.35.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OLMA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.80 and its Current Ratio is at 9.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on May 05, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Harmon Cyrus sold 10,000 shares for $6.30 per share. The transaction valued at 63,000 led to the insider holds 1,038,714 shares of the business.

Harmon Cyrus sold 5,000 shares of OLMA for $31,475 on Jun 06. The Director now owns 1,048,714 shares after completing the transaction at $6.29 per share. On Jun 05, another insider, Harmon Cyrus, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $6.04 each. As a result, the insider received 30,225 and left with 1,053,714 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OLMA now has a Market Capitalization of 368.08M and an Enterprise Value of 184.42M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLMA has reached a high of $9.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.34.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OLMA traded on average about 366.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 842.97k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 40.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.70M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for OLMA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.18M with a Short Ratio of 1.18M, compared to 1.03M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.90% and a Short% of Float of 4.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.69 and a low estimate of -$0.75, while EPS last year was -$0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.71, with high estimates of -$0.59 and low estimates of -$0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.35 and -$3.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.83. EPS for the following year is -$3, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.97 and -$3.5.