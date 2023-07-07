Omeros Corporation (OMER) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $4.93

As of close of business last night, Omeros Corporation’s stock clocked out at $4.93, down -3.33% from its previous closing price of $5.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 521904 shares were traded. OMER stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.1050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8950.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OMER’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on December 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2 from $12 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Cable Thomas J. sold 5,000 shares for $6.53 per share. The transaction valued at 32,650 led to the insider holds 35,067 shares of the business.

HANISH ARNOLD C sold 5,000 shares of OMER for $32,300 on May 22. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $6.46 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OMER now has a Market Capitalization of 309.75M and an Enterprise Value of 279.87M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMER has reached a high of $7.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.8936, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0505.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OMER traded 717.01K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.20M. Insiders hold about 4.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.20% stake in the company. Shares short for OMER as of Jun 14, 2023 were 9.78M with a Short Ratio of 9.78M, compared to 9.08M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.57% and a Short% of Float of 16.22%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.54 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.55 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.95 and -$2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.17. EPS for the following year is -$1.95, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.66 and -$2.14.