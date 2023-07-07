Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The price of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) closed at $26.89 in the last session, down -0.81% from day before closing price of $27.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 668606 shares were traded. PARR stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.05.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PARR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on May 05, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $28 from $32 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Cooper L Melvin sold 2,000 shares for $29.85 per share. The transaction valued at 59,700 led to the insider holds 38,990 shares of the business.

Guerra Ivan Daniel sold 7,500 shares of PARR for $212,100 on Feb 28. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 18,925 shares after completing the transaction at $28.28 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Monteleone William, who serves as the President of the company, sold 13,589 shares for $28.41 each. As a result, the insider received 386,063 and left with 304,862 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PARR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.64B and an Enterprise Value of 1.87B. As of this moment, Par’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PARR has reached a high of $30.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.67.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PARR traded on average about 997.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.1M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 60.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.92M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PARR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.49M with a Short Ratio of 3.49M, compared to 3.54M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.72% and a Short% of Float of 6.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.55 and a low estimate of $0.9, while EPS last year was $3.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.19, with high estimates of $1.86 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.27 and $3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.34. EPS for the following year is $3.53, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.99 and $2.35.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.56B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.93B to a low estimate of $1.34B. As of the current estimate, Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.11B, an estimated decrease of -26.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.01B, an increase of 18.50% over than the figure of -$26.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.71B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PARR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.32B, down -1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.9B and the low estimate is $6.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.