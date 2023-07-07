PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, PennyMac Financial Services Inc.’s stock clocked out at $66.46, down -3.18% from its previous closing price of $68.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 608568 shares were traded. PFSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.84.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PFSI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when SPECTOR DAVID sold 15,000 shares for $68.10 per share. The transaction valued at 1,021,497 led to the insider holds 390,604 shares of the business.

MCCALLION ANNE sold 28,216 shares of PFSI for $1,832,677 on Jun 07. The Director now owns 4,926 shares after completing the transaction at $64.95 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Jones Doug, who serves as the Director, President & CMBO of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $61.58 each. As a result, the insider received 1,231,528 and left with 485,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PFSI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.32B and an Enterprise Value of 16.99B. As of this moment, PennyMac’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 32.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PFSI has reached a high of $73.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.92.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PFSI traded 348.96K shares on average per day over the past three months and 314.91k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.02M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PFSI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.9M with a Short Ratio of 2.90M, compared to 3M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.80% and a Short% of Float of 13.31%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.80, PFSI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.11%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.51 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $2.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.63, with high estimates of $1.73 and low estimates of $1.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.54 and $4.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.48. EPS for the following year is $8.91, with 5 analysts recommending between $10.5 and $7.52.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $377.45M. It ranges from a high estimate of $406M to a low estimate of $351.1M. As of the current estimate, PennyMac Financial Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $511.51M, an estimated decrease of -26.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $412.17M, an increase of 1.20% over than the figure of -$26.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $448M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $384.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PFSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.99B, down -23.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.04B and the low estimate is $1.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.