PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) Stock Price Peaks at $0.5000 During Trading

The closing price of PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ: CELL) was $0.46 for the day, down -4.37% from the previous closing price of $0.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0210 from its previous closing price. On the day, 505700 shares were traded. CELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4306.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CELL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CELL now has a Market Capitalization of 45.45M and an Enterprise Value of 92.92M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.21 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CELL has reached a high of $5.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7289, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8097.

Shares Statistics:

CELL traded an average of 704.76K shares per day over the past three months and 1.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.15M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CELL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.78M with a Short Ratio of 3.78M, compared to 3.49M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.83% and a Short% of Float of 4.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.77 and -$1.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.03. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$0.81.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.91M to a low estimate of $15.7M. As of the current estimate, PhenomeX Inc.’s year-ago sales were $19.15M, an estimated decrease of -9.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.57M, a decrease of -3.90% over than the figure of -$9.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $74.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $80.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $78.59M, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $108.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $117.6M and the low estimate is $98.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.