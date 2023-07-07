Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Shares Decline by -1.20% to Close at $63.49

As of close of business last night, Procore Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $63.49, down -1.20% from its previous closing price of $64.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 775172 shares were traded. PCOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.38.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PCOR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on May 04, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $75 from $63 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when O CONNOR KEVIN J sold 5,128 shares for $63.48 per share. The transaction valued at 325,525 led to the insider holds 1,478,930 shares of the business.

Courtemanche Craig F. Jr. sold 24,200 shares of PCOR for $1,556,121 on Jul 03. The CEO & President now owns 3,487,685 shares after completing the transaction at $64.30 per share. On Jul 03, another insider, O CONNOR KEVIN J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,128 shares for $64.42 each. As a result, the insider received 330,346 and left with 1,484,058 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCOR now has a Market Capitalization of 8.92B and an Enterprise Value of 8.40B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.85 whereas that against EBITDA is -39.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCOR has reached a high of $68.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.98.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PCOR traded 1.04M shares on average per day over the past three months and 719.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 139.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.44M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PCOR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.66M with a Short Ratio of 5.66M, compared to 6.82M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.03% and a Short% of Float of 6.54%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.13 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $217.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $222.87M to a low estimate of $216.98M. As of the current estimate, Procore Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $172.21M, an estimated increase of 26.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $231.57M, an increase of 24.20% less than the figure of $26.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $237.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $230.2M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $930.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $908.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $911.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $720.2M, up 26.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.17B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.