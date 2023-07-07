Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) was $41.98 for the day, down -5.49% from the previous closing price of $44.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1869213 shares were traded. RPD stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.89.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of RPD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 69.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on July 06, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Thomas Corey E. sold 41,620 shares for $36.52 per share. The transaction valued at 1,520,158 led to the insider holds 428,074 shares of the business.

Thomas Corey E. sold 41,619 shares of RPD for $1,526,432 on Dec 15. The CEO now owns 428,074 shares after completing the transaction at $36.68 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Thomas Corey E., who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 41,619 shares for $38.05 each. As a result, the insider received 1,583,403 and left with 428,074 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RPD now has a Market Capitalization of 2.53B and an Enterprise Value of 3.19B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.48 whereas that against EBITDA is -62.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RPD has reached a high of $74.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.80.

Shares Statistics:

RPD traded an average of 1.17M shares per day over the past three months and 991.41k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.30M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.23% stake in the company. Shares short for RPD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.85M with a Short Ratio of 3.85M, compared to 5.16M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.38% and a Short% of Float of 8.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.89 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.86. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 18 analysts recommending between $1.46 and $0.93.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $188.7M to a low estimate of $187.5M. As of the current estimate, Rapid7 Inc.’s year-ago sales were $167.46M, an estimated increase of 12.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $197.34M, an increase of 12.40% over than the figure of $12.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $198.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $194.2M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RPD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $777.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $774.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $776.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $685.08M, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $894.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $933.6M and the low estimate is $841.75M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.