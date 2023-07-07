Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $103.90 in the prior trading day, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) closed at $107.89, up 3.84%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 693832 shares were traded. RETA stock price reached its highest trading level at $108.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.18.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RETA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on July 06, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $140.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Anand Bhaskar sold 2,343 shares for $102.11 per share. The transaction valued at 239,248 led to the insider holds 24,898 shares of the business.

Soni Manmeet Singh sold 78,085 shares of RETA for $8,034,343 on Jun 13. The COO, CFO and President now owns 58,376 shares after completing the transaction at $102.89 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Soni Manmeet Singh, who serves as the COO, CFO and President of the company, sold 4,711 shares for $99.62 each. As a result, the insider received 469,297 and left with 111,461 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RETA now has a Market Capitalization of 4.05B and an Enterprise Value of 3.85B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2645.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.57k whereas that against EBITDA is -12.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RETA has reached a high of $106.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.17.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 782.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 792.82k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 36.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.57M. Insiders hold about 3.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RETA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.91M with a Short Ratio of 3.91M, compared to 5.12M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.43% and a Short% of Float of 15.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.47 and a low estimate of -$3.39, while EPS last year was -$2.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.42, with high estimates of -$1.81 and low estimates of -$3.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.43 and -$12.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$10.26. EPS for the following year is -$4.84, with 7 analysts recommending between -$2.16 and -$8.86.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.12M, an increase of 3,440.70% over than the figure of -$84.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $31.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.53M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RETA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $94.65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.22M, up 2,321.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $334.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $411.52M and the low estimate is $219.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 522.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.