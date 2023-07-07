Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Records -1.74% Price decrease in Thursday Trading

The closing price of Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) was $6.20 for the day, down -1.74% from the previous closing price of $6.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1217999 shares were traded. RWT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.06.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RWT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when COCHRANE COLLIN L. sold 11,706 shares for $6.86 per share. The transaction valued at 80,303 led to the insider holds 56,899 shares of the business.

Stone Andrew P sold 7,000 shares of RWT for $48,020 on Dec 20. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 106,821 shares after completing the transaction at $6.86 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RWT now has a Market Capitalization of 706.98M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RWT has reached a high of $8.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.87.

Shares Statistics:

RWT traded an average of 1.16M shares per day over the past three months and 1.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 113.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.24M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RWT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.23M with a Short Ratio of 8.23M, compared to 7.45M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.22% and a Short% of Float of 10.29%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.92, RWT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.00%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.60.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.01 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $53.2M to a low estimate of $24.2M. As of the current estimate, Redwood Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $40M, an estimated decrease of -12.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $36.6M, an increase of 4.60% over than the figure of -$12.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $54.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RWT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $167M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $102.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $123.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $155M, down -20.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $170.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $243.3M and the low estimate is $135.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.