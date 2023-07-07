Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) was $0.85 for the day, down -8.57% from the previous closing price of $0.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0795 from its previous closing price. On the day, 529776 shares were traded. REVB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9299 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of REVB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when TIDMARSH GEORGE F bought 25,000 shares for $1.16 per share. The transaction valued at 29,000 led to the insider holds 64,848 shares of the business.

TIDMARSH GEORGE F bought 26,500 shares of REVB for $30,740 on Apr 17. The Director now owns 39,848 shares after completing the transaction at $1.16 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REVB now has a Market Capitalization of 5.13M and an Enterprise Value of 11.35M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REVB has reached a high of $63.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0618, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8608.

Shares Statistics:

REVB traded an average of 683.15K shares per day over the past three months and 212.98k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 6.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.64M. Insiders hold about 10.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.50% stake in the company. Shares short for REVB as of Jun 14, 2023 were 57.04k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 68.4k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.94% and a Short% of Float of 0.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.4, while EPS last year was -$4.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.18 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.57. EPS for the following year is -$1.61, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.14 and -$2.09.