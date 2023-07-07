Sea Limited (SE) Decline -4.74% in Day Trading, Closes at $55.24

The price of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) closed at $55.24 in the last session, down -4.74% from day before closing price of $57.99. On the day, 5402879 shares were traded. SE stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.47.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SE now has a Market Capitalization of 31.42B and an Enterprise Value of 29.35B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.33 whereas that against EBITDA is -36.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SE has reached a high of $93.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.90.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SE traded on average about 4.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.3M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 563.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 462.51M. Insiders hold about 11.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 21.29M with a Short Ratio of 21.29M, compared to 22.72M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was -$1.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.73 and $0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.64. EPS for the following year is $2.46, with 17 analysts recommending between $4.77 and $1.07.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.23B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.27B to a low estimate of $3.15B. As of the current estimate, Sea Limited’s year-ago sales were $2.94B, an estimated increase of 9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.43B, an increase of 8.60% less than the figure of $9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.36B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.45B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.48B and the low estimate is $12.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.