Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) was $16.79 for the day, down -3.17% from the previous closing price of $17.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 583205 shares were traded. SFNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.61.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SFNC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Brogdon James M bought 15,000 shares for $14.98 per share. The transaction valued at 224,700 led to the insider holds 24,108 shares of the business.

Massanelli Stephen C bought 500 shares of SFNC for $7,375 on May 11. The SEVP now owns 78,829 shares after completing the transaction at $14.75 per share. On May 10, another insider, Massanelli Stephen C, who serves as the SEVP of the company, bought 1,500 shares for $14.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 22,470 and bolstered with 78,329 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SFNC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.14B. As of this moment, Simmons’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFNC has reached a high of $25.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.36.

Shares Statistics:

SFNC traded an average of 610.24K shares per day over the past three months and 569.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 127.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.11M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SFNC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.31M with a Short Ratio of 3.31M, compared to 3.66M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.60% and a Short% of Float of 3.64%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.77, SFNC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.89. The current Payout Ratio is 40.90% for SFNC, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 08, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.7 and $1.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.6. EPS for the following year is $1.8, with 6 analysts recommending between $2 and $1.57.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $225.92M to a low estimate of $219.63M. As of the current estimate, Simmons First National Corporation’s year-ago sales were $225.28M, an estimated decrease of -1.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $221.56M, a decrease of -2.50% less than the figure of -$1.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $225.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $218.1M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $912.71M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $876M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $893.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $845.42M, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $924.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $952.66M and the low estimate is $899M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.