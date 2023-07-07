Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Stocks Hit Low of $38.68 Before Closing at $39.22

In the latest session, Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) closed at $39.22 down -3.73% from its previous closing price of $40.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5603125 shares were traded. TECK stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.68.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Teck Resources Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TECK now has a Market Capitalization of 20.32B and an Enterprise Value of 26.29B. As of this moment, Teck’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TECK has reached a high of $49.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.67.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TECK has traded an average of 4.76M shares per day and 3.06M over the past ten days. A total of 514.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 503.95M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TECK as of Jun 14, 2023 were 12.64M with a Short Ratio of 12.64M, compared to 12.57M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TECK is 0.38, from 0.50 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.91. The current Payout Ratio is 12.10% for TECK, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 10, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.72 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $2.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $2.04 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.92 and $3.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.09. EPS for the following year is $4.97, with 13 analysts recommending between $6.75 and $3.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.09B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.44B to a low estimate of $2.79B. As of the current estimate, Teck Resources Limited’s year-ago sales were $4.34B, an estimated decrease of -28.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.6B, an increase of 5.10% over than the figure of -$28.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.11B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TECK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.76B, down -7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.8B and the low estimate is $11.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.