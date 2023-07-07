The name agilon health inc. (AGL) should be kept on your radar

The closing price of agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) was $16.67 for the day, down -3.42% from the previous closing price of $17.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3167128 shares were traded. AGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.50.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AGL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on June 13, 2023, initiated with a In-line rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Shaker Benjamin sold 18,750 shares for $18.73 per share. The transaction valued at 351,103 led to the insider holds 79,543 shares of the business.

Shaker Benjamin sold 18,750 shares of AGL for $348,146 on Jun 14. The Chief Markets Officer now owns 79,543 shares after completing the transaction at $18.57 per share. On May 18, another insider, CD&R Investment Associates IX,, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 94,173,804 shares for $20.80 each. As a result, the insider received 1,958,937,549 and left with 100,000,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGL now has a Market Capitalization of 6.92B and an Enterprise Value of 6.15B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.93 whereas that against EBITDA is -85.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGL has reached a high of $29.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.24.

Shares Statistics:

AGL traded an average of 3.51M shares per day over the past three months and 2.96M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 413.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 407.24M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.14% stake in the company. Shares short for AGL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 34.51M with a Short Ratio of 34.51M, compared to 37.21M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.32% and a Short% of Float of 27.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.21 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.15B to a low estimate of $1.06B. As of the current estimate, agilon health inc.’s year-ago sales were $670.13M, an estimated increase of 65.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.1B, an increase of 58.70% less than the figure of $65.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.07B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.71B, up 63.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.23B and the low estimate is $5.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.