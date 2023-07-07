The name JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) should be kept on your radar

The closing price of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) was $15.34 for the day, down -1.86% from the previous closing price of $15.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1749169 shares were traded. JBGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.03.

Ratios:

Our analysis of JBGS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on May 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $30 from $38 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Banerjee Madhumita Moina sold 41,751 shares for $18.14 per share. The transaction valued at 757,363 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Paul David Peter sold 562 shares of JBGS for $11,201 on Dec 09. The Pres. & Chief Operating Off. now owns 1,160 shares after completing the transaction at $19.93 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Stewart Robert Alexander, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 38,591 shares for $19.50 each. As a result, the insider received 752,524 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JBGS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.71B and an Enterprise Value of 3.85B. As of this moment, JBG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JBGS has reached a high of $25.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.32.

Shares Statistics:

JBGS traded an average of 2.15M shares per day over the past three months and 3.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.33M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.10% stake in the company. Shares short for JBGS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.13M with a Short Ratio of 7.13M, compared to 7.95M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.40% and a Short% of Float of 8.64%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.90, JBGS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.90. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.15.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was $1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.72, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.72 and -$0.72.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $155.28M to a low estimate of $155.28M. As of the current estimate, JBG SMITH Properties’s year-ago sales were $145.5M, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $156.88M, an increase of 4.40% less than the figure of $6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $156.88M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $156.88M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JBGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $623.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $623.79M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $623.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $605.82M, up 3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $625.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $625.39M and the low estimate is $625.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.