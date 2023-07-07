The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs TTD

After finishing at $77.17 in the prior trading day, The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) closed at $75.35, down -2.36%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4002676 shares were traded. TTD stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.91.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TTD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 74.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on June 12, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $86 from $78 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when Rajaram Gokul sold 2,999 shares for $75.97 per share. The transaction valued at 227,834 led to the insider holds 69,300 shares of the business.

GRANT JAY R sold 5,500 shares of TTD for $419,155 on Jun 15. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 162,898 shares after completing the transaction at $76.21 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Buyer Lise J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $76.10 each. As a result, the insider received 304,400 and left with 101,077 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TTD now has a Market Capitalization of 36.83B and an Enterprise Value of 35.76B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 526.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 51.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 21.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 211.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTD has reached a high of $79.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.62.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.74M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 489.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 441.17M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TTD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 15.64M with a Short Ratio of 15.64M, compared to 15.4M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.20% and a Short% of Float of 3.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.39 and $1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.22. EPS for the following year is $1.47, with 15 analysts recommending between $1.77 and $1.11.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $453.36M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $457M to a low estimate of $452M. As of the current estimate, The Trade Desk Inc.’s year-ago sales were $376.96M, an estimated increase of 20.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $477.68M, an increase of 23.70% over than the figure of $20.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $486M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $463.6M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.58B, up 21.70% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.52B and the low estimate is $2.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.