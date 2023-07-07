There are many powerful catalysts in the market: BlackBerry Limited (BB) can be one of them

After finishing at $5.14 in the prior trading day, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) closed at $4.84, down -5.84%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9005636 shares were traded. BB stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, CIBC on May 18, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $6.50 from $4.20 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 28 when ERIKSSON MATTIAS sold 11,126 shares for $5.56 per share. The transaction valued at 61,861 led to the insider holds 64,721 shares of the business.

Dickman Marjorie sold 28,237 shares of BB for $130,737 on Apr 03. The Chief Gv Aff & Pub Pol Officer now owns 35,372 shares after completing the transaction at $4.63 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, GIAMATTEO JOHN JOSEPH, who serves as the President of Cyber Security of the company, sold 30,239 shares for $3.42 each. As a result, the insider received 103,417 and left with 76,485 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BB now has a Market Capitalization of 2.84B and an Enterprise Value of 2.76B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 72.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BB has reached a high of $7.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.9814, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4630.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.22M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 581.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 570.08M. Insiders hold about 11.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

