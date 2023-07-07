There is a good chance Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) will undergo another restructuring.

As of close of business last night, Janus International Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.65, down -5.76% from its previous closing price of $10.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 898835 shares were traded. JBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.61.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of JBI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CJS Securities on September 06, 2022, initiated with a Market Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. sold 7,711,621 shares for $9.09 per share. The transaction valued at 70,136,422 led to the insider holds 348,946 shares of the business.

CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. sold 1,900,000 shares of JBI for $17,689,000 on Dec 14. The Director now owns 409,320 shares after completing the transaction at $9.31 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JBI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.42B and an Enterprise Value of 2.01B. As of this moment, Janus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JBI has reached a high of $12.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.78.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that JBI traded 717.00K shares on average per day over the past three months and 897.26k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 146.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.93M. Insiders hold about 7.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.80% stake in the company. Shares short for JBI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.42M with a Short Ratio of 5.42M, compared to 2.54M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.70% and a Short% of Float of 6.45%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.86 and $0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.84. EPS for the following year is $0.95, with 6 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.92.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $260.82M. It ranges from a high estimate of $265.7M to a low estimate of $252.47M. As of the current estimate, Janus International Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $247.71M, an estimated increase of 5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $272.03M, an increase of 17.20% over than the figure of $5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $278.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $267.44M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.02B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.