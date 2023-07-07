There Is Still Room For MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The price of MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) closed at $1153.59 in the last session, down -7.52% from day before closing price of $1247.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$93.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 876817 shares were traded. MELI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1,226.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1,145.53.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MELI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when de la Serna Juan Martin sold 150 shares for $1250.00 per share. The transaction valued at 187,500 led to the insider holds 200 shares of the business.

de la Serna Juan Martin sold 150 shares of MELI for $189,750 on Mar 07. The Executive VP Corporate Affairs now owns 350 shares after completing the transaction at $1265.00 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Calemzuk Emiliano, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 150 shares for $1256.00 each. As a result, the insider received 188,400 and left with 115 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MELI now has a Market Capitalization of 57.92B and an Enterprise Value of 60.23B. As of this moment, MercadoLibre’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 94.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 46.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 28.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.32 whereas that against EBITDA is 33.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MELI has reached a high of $1365.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $615.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1,245.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1,083.53.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MELI traded on average about 429.66K shares per day over the past 3-months and 538.25k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 50.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.25M. Insiders hold about 7.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MELI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 893.18k with a Short Ratio of 0.89M, compared to 891.91k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.78% and a Short% of Float of 2.22%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.13 and a low estimate of $3.96, while EPS last year was $2.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.98, with high estimates of $6.93 and low estimates of $4.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $21.73 and $12.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.51. EPS for the following year is $24.37, with 17 analysts recommending between $31.21 and $11.7.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.27B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.43B to a low estimate of $2.97B. As of the current estimate, MercadoLibre Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.6B, an estimated increase of 25.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.43B, an increase of 27.60% over than the figure of $25.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.09B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MELI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.54B, up 28.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.89B and the low estimate is $14.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.