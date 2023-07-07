There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT).

The closing price of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) was $9.53 for the day, down -2.36% from the previous closing price of $9.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 623166 shares were traded. NYMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.38.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of NYMT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NYMT now has a Market Capitalization of 868.95M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NYMT has reached a high of $12.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.43.

Shares Statistics:

NYMT traded an average of 605.34K shares per day over the past three months and 517.44k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 91.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.08M. Insiders hold about 1.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NYMT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.12M with a Short Ratio of 3.12M, compared to 2.65M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.42% and a Short% of Float of 4.24%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.60, NYMT has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 16.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 14.35.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.16 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.6 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.72M to a low estimate of $17.4M. As of the current estimate, New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $26.13M, an estimated decrease of -21.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.3M, a decrease of -23.00% less than the figure of -$21.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NYMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $94.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $76.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $86.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $128.97M, down -32.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $112.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $163.1M and the low estimate is $93.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.