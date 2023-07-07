There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO)

The price of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) closed at $5.35 in the last session, down -2.55% from day before closing price of $5.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1076829 shares were traded. ETWO stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.31.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ETWO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 80.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on June 08, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $5 from $7 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when Farlekas Michael sold 13,000 shares for $5.37 per share. The transaction valued at 69,804 led to the insider holds 253,474 shares of the business.

Farlekas Michael sold 13,000 shares of ETWO for $58,922 on May 05. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 204,478 shares after completing the transaction at $4.53 per share. On Apr 05, another insider, Farlekas Michael, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 13,000 shares for $6.00 each. As a result, the insider received 78,049 and left with 217,478 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ETWO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.62B and an Enterprise Value of 2.61B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.00 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETWO has reached a high of $8.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.74.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ETWO traded on average about 1.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.79M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 302.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 253.53M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 113.93% stake in the company. Shares short for ETWO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 17.75M with a Short Ratio of 17.75M, compared to 16.22M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.87% and a Short% of Float of 8.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $160.62M. It ranges from a high estimate of $161.75M to a low estimate of $158.5M. As of the current estimate, E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $160.38M, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $163.04M, a decrease of -0.20% less than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $164.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $162.48M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETWO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $667.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $661.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $663.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $652.22M, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $707.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $731.88M and the low estimate is $681.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.