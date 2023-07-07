Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Pinterest Inc. (PINS)

After finishing at $27.73 in the prior trading day, Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) closed at $27.20, down -1.91%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9207652 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PINS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.20 and its Current Ratio is at 10.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on June 28, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $34 from $23 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when JORDAN JEFFREY D sold 7,500 shares for $27.28 per share. The transaction valued at 204,572 led to the insider holds 171,715 shares of the business.

Morgenfeld Todd R sold 60,705 shares of PINS for $1,591,497 on Jun 27. The Former Chief Financial Officer now owns 384,615 shares after completing the transaction at $26.22 per share. On Jun 22, another insider, Silbermann Benjamin, who serves as the Executive Chairman, Co-F of the company, sold 130,000 shares for $26.00 each. As a result, the insider received 3,380,117 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PINS now has a Market Capitalization of 18.60B and an Enterprise Value of 16.03B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.66 whereas that against EBITDA is -60.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PINS has reached a high of $29.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.86.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 11.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11.8M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 681.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 582.72M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PINS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 23.18M with a Short Ratio of 23.18M, compared to 25M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.39% and a Short% of Float of 3.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 20 analysts recommending between $1.41 and $0.65.

Revenue Estimates

26 analysts predict $695.48M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $715M to a low estimate of $605.7M. As of the current estimate, Pinterest Inc.’s year-ago sales were $665.93M, an estimated increase of 4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $735.43M, an increase of 10.30% over than the figure of $4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $767M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $665.2M.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PINS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.8B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.69B and the low estimate is $2.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.