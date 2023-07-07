Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE: TPH) was $30.52 for the day, down -5.16% from the previous closing price of $32.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1124654 shares were traded. TPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.13.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TPH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on June 01, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $42.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when KEELER GLENN J. sold 21,413 shares for $33.01 per share. The transaction valued at 706,843 led to the insider holds 102,194 shares of the business.

BAUER DOUGLAS F. sold 19,076 shares of TPH for $557,782 on May 03. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 423,514 shares after completing the transaction at $29.24 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, GILBERT STEVEN J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,699 shares for $24.07 each. As a result, the insider received 89,035 and left with 64,569 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TPH now has a Market Capitalization of 3.05B and an Enterprise Value of 3.55B. As of this moment, Tri’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPH has reached a high of $33.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.84.

Shares Statistics:

TPH traded an average of 1.16M shares per day over the past three months and 946.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 101.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.08M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TPH as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.5M with a Short Ratio of 3.50M, compared to 3.5M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.49% and a Short% of Float of 5.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $1.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.83 and $3.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.18. EPS for the following year is $3.72, with 7 analysts recommending between $5.22 and $2.87.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $730M to a low estimate of $691.2M. As of the current estimate, Tri Pointe Homes Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.01B, an estimated decrease of -29.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $804.65M, a decrease of -19.20% over than the figure of -$29.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $895.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $729M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.3B, down -20.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.32B and the low estimate is $3.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.