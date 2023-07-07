Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) Records 0.76 million Shares Traded, Reaches $1.0982 High

After finishing at $1.08 in the prior trading day, Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) closed at $0.93, down -13.10%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1458 from its previous closing price. On the day, 762979 shares were traded. TRIB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0982 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6399.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TRIB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRIB now has a Market Capitalization of 35.69M and an Enterprise Value of 101.32M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.35 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRIB has reached a high of $1.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9850, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0714.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 40.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 95.72k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 33.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.09M. Insiders hold about 11.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TRIB as of Jun 14, 2023 were 43.03k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 29.41k on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.14, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.14 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $18.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.5M to a low estimate of $18.5M. As of the current estimate, Trinity Biotech plc’s year-ago sales were $18.78M, an estimated decrease of -1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.5M, a decrease of -10.60% less than the figure of -$1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRIB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $71.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $71.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $71.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $74.78M, down -4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $78M and the low estimate is $78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.