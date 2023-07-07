Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Stock Closes down -0.55% on Thursday Trading

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) closed the day trading at $30.82 down -0.55% from the previous closing price of $30.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12581706 shares were traded. TFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.90.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TFC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when PATTON CHARLES A bought 1,332 shares for $19.00 per share. The transaction valued at 25,308 led to the insider holds 5,000 shares of the business.

PATTON CHARLES A bought 3,668 shares of TFC for $69,685 on May 02. The Director now owns 3,668 shares after completing the transaction at $19.00 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, RATCLIFFE DAVID M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 13,125 shares for $38.08 each. As a result, the insider paid 499,820 and bolstered with 39,025 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TFC now has a Market Capitalization of 41.05B. As of this moment, Truist’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TFC has reached a high of $52.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.69.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TFC traded about 13.23M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TFC traded about 9.6M shares per day. A total of 1.33B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.32B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TFC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 36.43M with a Short Ratio of 36.43M, compared to 29.86M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.74% and a Short% of Float of 2.74%.

Dividends & Splits

TFC’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.08, up from 2.04 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.67. The current Payout Ratio is 45.10% for TFC, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 03, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.16 and a low estimate of $0.9, while EPS last year was $1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.65 and $3.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.14. EPS for the following year is $4.09, with 20 analysts recommending between $4.79 and $3.55.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $6.04B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.2B to a low estimate of $5.91B. As of the current estimate, Truist Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.66B, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.92B, a decrease of -0.20% less than the figure of $6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.72B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.04B, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.15B and the low estimate is $22.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.