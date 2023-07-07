Twilio Inc. (TWLO) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) was $61.95 for the day, down -5.09% from the previous closing price of $65.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3855092 shares were traded. TWLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.21.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TWLO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on May 12, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $55 from $90 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when Shipchandler Khozema sold 9,878 shares for $64.07 per share. The transaction valued at 632,883 led to the insider holds 228,244 shares of the business.

Viggiano Aidan sold 6,184 shares of TWLO for $396,209 on Jun 30. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 198,257 shares after completing the transaction at $64.07 per share. On Jun 30, another insider, DONIO ELENA A., who serves as the President, Data & Applications of the company, sold 5,106 shares for $64.08 each. As a result, the insider received 327,195 and left with 438,323 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TWLO now has a Market Capitalization of 11.21B and an Enterprise Value of 8.50B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.15 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWLO has reached a high of $98.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.87.

Shares Statistics:

TWLO traded an average of 4.67M shares per day over the past three months and 2.76M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 186.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 173.28M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TWLO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.05M with a Short Ratio of 7.05M, compared to 7.38M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.83% and a Short% of Float of 4.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 28 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.9 and $1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.42. EPS for the following year is $1.86, with 29 analysts recommending between $2.97 and $1.45.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 27 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $990.6M to a low estimate of $980.05M. As of the current estimate, Twilio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $943.35M, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B, an increase of 3.70% less than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $968.97M.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.83B, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.2B and the low estimate is $4.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.