U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Stocks Hit Low of $11.44 Before Closing at $11.73

In the latest session, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) closed at $11.73 down -1.92% from its previous closing price of $11.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 575401 shares were traded. SLCA stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.44.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Shinn Bryan Adair sold 58,499 shares for $13.99 per share. The transaction valued at 818,635 led to the insider holds 1,460,684 shares of the business.

Merril Donald A sold 19,991 shares of SLCA for $269,886 on Mar 02. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 310,790 shares after completing the transaction at $13.50 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, DUREN DIANE K, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 16,089 shares for $11.43 each. As a result, the insider received 183,897 and left with 81,273 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLCA now has a Market Capitalization of 903.96M and an Enterprise Value of 1.75B. As of this moment, U.S.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLCA has reached a high of $15.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.30.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SLCA has traded an average of 763.62K shares per day and 691.67k over the past ten days. A total of 76.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.20M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SLCA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.68M with a Short Ratio of 6.68M, compared to 6.09M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.67% and a Short% of Float of 11.10%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.48 and $2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.31. EPS for the following year is $2.22, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.22 and $2.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $437.6M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $437.6M to a low estimate of $437.6M. As of the current estimate, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $388.51M, an estimated increase of 12.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $433.2M, an increase of 7.70% less than the figure of $12.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $433.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $433.2M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLCA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.53B, up 13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.76B and the low estimate is $1.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.