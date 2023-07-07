Understanding Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) through its ratios

In the latest session, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) closed at $1.88 down -4.08% from its previous closing price of $1.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9953525 shares were traded. CRON stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8600.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cronos Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 29.90 and its Current Ratio is at 31.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on November 02, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when ADLER JASON MARC bought 37,500 shares for $1.74 per share. The transaction valued at 65,074 led to the insider holds 1,402,304 shares of the business.

ADLER JASON MARC bought 100,000 shares of CRON for $179,650 on May 25. The Director now owns 1,376,054 shares after completing the transaction at $1.80 per share. On May 23, another insider, ADLER JASON MARC, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $1.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 190,220 and bolstered with 1,306,055 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRON now has a Market Capitalization of 722.71M and an Enterprise Value of -110.19M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRON has reached a high of $3.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8222, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3628.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRON has traded an average of 1.19M shares per day and 2.38M over the past ten days. A total of 380.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.58M. Insiders hold about 46.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CRON as of Jun 14, 2023 were 9.79M with a Short Ratio of 9.79M, compared to 8.23M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.57% and a Short% of Float of 4.90%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $22.74M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $25.5M to a low estimate of $20.4M. As of the current estimate, Cronos Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $23.06M, an estimated decrease of -1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.19M, a decrease of -2.10% less than the figure of -$1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.3M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $128M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $84.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $99.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $91.9M, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $126.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $186M and the low estimate is $103.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.