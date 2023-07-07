Understanding Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) through its ratios

In the latest session, Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) closed at $4.45 down -3.05% from its previous closing price of $4.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1700393 shares were traded. EQX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Equinox Gold Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EQX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.41B and an Enterprise Value of 1.84B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQX has reached a high of $5.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.8758, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1688.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EQX has traded an average of 1.97M shares per day and 1.49M over the past ten days. A total of 311.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 280.59M. Insiders hold about 8.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.23% stake in the company. Shares short for EQX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 9.67M with a Short Ratio of 9.67M, compared to 10.25M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

