Understanding Lennar Corporation (LEN) through its ratios

In the latest session, Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) closed at $120.52 down -3.03% from its previous closing price of $124.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2805583 shares were traded. LEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $122.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $119.62.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lennar Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on June 01, 2023, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $105.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Banse Amy bought 165 shares for $121.29 per share. The transaction valued at 20,013 led to the insider holds 165 shares of the business.

BESSETTE DIANE J sold 10,790 shares of LEN for $1,310,553 on Jun 22. The VP/CFO/Treasurer now owns 270,556 shares after completing the transaction at $121.46 per share. On May 15, another insider, McCall Jeffrey Joseph, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $113.20 each. As a result, the insider received 1,132,050 and left with 151,386 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LEN now has a Market Capitalization of 34.24B and an Enterprise Value of 34.95B. As of this moment, Lennar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEN has reached a high of $127.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 115.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 97.87.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LEN has traded an average of 2.23M shares per day and 2.29M over the past ten days. A total of 286.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 247.17M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for LEN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.44M with a Short Ratio of 6.44M, compared to 7.49M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.24% and a Short% of Float of 3.33%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LEN is 1.50, from 1.50 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.85. The current Payout Ratio is 8.70% for LEN, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 08, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1017:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.73 and a low estimate of $3.34, while EPS last year was $5.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.07, with high estimates of $4.49 and low estimates of $3.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.16 and $11.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.61. EPS for the following year is $13.56, with 19 analysts recommending between $16.19 and $11.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $8.44B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $9B to a low estimate of $8.05B. As of the current estimate, Lennar Corporation’s year-ago sales were $9.01B, an estimated decrease of -6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.35B, a decrease of -8.10% less than the figure of -$6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.28B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.67B, down -4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.35B and the low estimate is $30.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.