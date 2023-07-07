Understanding Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX)’s financial health through ratios

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) closed the day trading at $71.05 down -2.34% from the previous closing price of $72.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1441406 shares were traded. LPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.91.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LPX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 40.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on June 28, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $82 from $49 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Gottung Lizanne C sold 3,587 shares for $62.52 per share. The transaction valued at 224,259 led to the insider holds 27,470 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LPX now has a Market Capitalization of 5.12B and an Enterprise Value of 5.37B. As of this moment, Louisiana-Pacific’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPX has reached a high of $76.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.36.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LPX traded about 876.13K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LPX traded about 1.12M shares per day. A total of 72.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.38M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.74% stake in the company. Shares short for LPX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.98M with a Short Ratio of 1.98M, compared to 2.41M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.75% and a Short% of Float of 3.11%.

Dividends & Splits

LPX’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.96, up from 0.90 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.62. The current Payout Ratio is 11.50% for LPX, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 08, 1993 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.98 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $4.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $1.12 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.4 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.59. EPS for the following year is $4.26, with 9 analysts recommending between $5.5 and $3.3.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $664.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $683.3M to a low estimate of $641.7M. As of the current estimate, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.13B, an estimated decrease of -41.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $731.38M, a decrease of -12.40% over than the figure of -$41.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $821.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $670.89M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.85B, down -31.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.14B and the low estimate is $2.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.