Understanding SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD)’s financial health through ratios

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE: SD) closed the day trading at $15.07 down -3.46% from the previous closing price of $15.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 646822 shares were traded. SD stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.67.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Seaport Global Securities on June 21, 2017, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $17 from $25 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SD now has a Market Capitalization of 556.11M and an Enterprise Value of 487.77M. As of this moment, SandRidge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SD has reached a high of $20.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.22.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SD traded about 593.87K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SD traded about 635.84k shares per day. A total of 36.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.41M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.58M with a Short Ratio of 1.58M, compared to 1.45M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.27% and a Short% of Float of 4.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.