Understanding Sprout Social Inc. (SPT)’s financial health through ratios

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) closed the day trading at $47.30 up 1.39% from the previous closing price of $46.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 861875 shares were traded. SPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.75.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SPT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 224.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on July 06, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $61.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Barretto Ryan Paul sold 11,200 shares for $45.91 per share. The transaction valued at 514,181 led to the insider holds 254,175 shares of the business.

Del Preto Joseph sold 424 shares of SPT for $19,977 on Jun 30. The CFO and Treasurer now owns 141,377 shares after completing the transaction at $47.12 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Howard Justyn Russell, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $47.59 each. As a result, the insider received 951,771 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.62B and an Enterprise Value of 2.46B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.07 whereas that against EBITDA is -54.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPT has reached a high of $74.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.00.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SPT traded about 927.62K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SPT traded about 643.07k shares per day. A total of 55.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.41M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.61% stake in the company. Shares short for SPT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.82M with a Short Ratio of 7.82M, compared to 7.39M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.11% and a Short% of Float of 16.52%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $78.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $79M to a low estimate of $78.6M. As of the current estimate, Sprout Social Inc.’s year-ago sales were $61.43M, an estimated increase of 28.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $85.33M, an increase of 30.70% over than the figure of $28.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $86.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $84.1M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $333M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $328.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $331.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $253.83M, up 30.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $432.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $439.2M and the low estimate is $423M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.