UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $2.79

As of close of business last night, UP Fintech Holding Limited’s stock clocked out at $2.79, down -4.45% from its previous closing price of $2.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 503951 shares were traded. TIGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TIGR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TIGR now has a Market Capitalization of 431.34M and an Enterprise Value of 88.42M. As of this moment, UP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TIGR has reached a high of $5.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8683, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6368.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TIGR traded 1.04M shares on average per day over the past three months and 413.5k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 154.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.48M. Insiders hold about 22.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TIGR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.03M with a Short Ratio of 5.03M, compared to 6.12M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.23 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $44.65M. It ranges from a high estimate of $44.65M to a low estimate of $44.65M. As of the current estimate, UP Fintech Holding Limited’s year-ago sales were $53.48M, an estimated decrease of -16.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.18M, a decrease of -20.30% less than the figure of -$16.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $44.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44.18M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TIGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $271M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $238M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $254.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $225.37M, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $298.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $303M and the low estimate is $294M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.