Update from SunOpta Inc. (STKL): A steady trajectory

After finishing at $6.56 in the prior trading day, SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) closed at $6.42, down -2.13%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 920858 shares were traded. STKL stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of STKL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on June 23, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Ennen Joseph bought 15,000 shares for $6.72 per share. The transaction valued at 100,790 led to the insider holds 1,887,401 shares of the business.

Buick Mike sold 7,000 shares of STKL for $54,574 on Mar 10. The SVP and GM now owns 146,519 shares after completing the transaction at $7.80 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Largey David, who serves as the Chief Quality Officer of the company, sold 6,788 shares for $8.37 each. As a result, the insider received 56,821 and left with 36,040 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STKL now has a Market Capitalization of 749.63M and an Enterprise Value of 1.16B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STKL has reached a high of $11.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.35.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.33M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 110.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.73M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.50% stake in the company. Shares short for STKL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.07M with a Short Ratio of 7.07M, compared to 5.46M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.12% and a Short% of Float of 8.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $225.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $230M to a low estimate of $223.82M. As of the current estimate, SunOpta Inc.’s year-ago sales were $243.53M, an estimated decrease of -7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $271.87M, an increase of 18.40% over than the figure of -$7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $282.29M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $260.01M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STKL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $999.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $934.66M, up 9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.14B and the low estimate is $1.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.