Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Snap Inc. (SNAP)

In the latest session, Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) closed at $11.91 down -1.73% from its previous closing price of $12.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 22041194 shares were traded. SNAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.76.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Snap Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 362.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on June 08, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when O’Sullivan Michael J. sold 13,000 shares for $11.87 per share. The transaction valued at 154,336 led to the insider holds 491,517 shares of the business.

Hunter Jerry James sold 48,666 shares of SNAP for $518,127 on Jun 20. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 1,080,227 shares after completing the transaction at $10.65 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Hunter Jerry James, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 75,534 shares for $10.52 each. As a result, the insider received 794,776 and left with 4,542,968 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNAP now has a Market Capitalization of 19.08B and an Enterprise Value of 19.14B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.23 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNAP has reached a high of $16.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.19.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SNAP has traded an average of 26.16M shares per day and 23.98M over the past ten days. A total of 1.58B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.23B. Insiders hold about 8.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SNAP as of Jun 14, 2023 were 63.93M with a Short Ratio of 63.93M, compared to 60.66M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.99% and a Short% of Float of 7.53%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 23 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 25 analysts recommending between $0.47 and -$0.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 32 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.05B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.09B to a low estimate of $1.01B. As of the current estimate, Snap Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.11B, an estimated decrease of -5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 32 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.12B, a decrease of -1.10% over than the figure of -$5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.05B.

A total of 37 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.6B, down -1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 36 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.84B and the low estimate is $4.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.