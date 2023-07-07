Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs VET

After finishing at $12.47 in the prior trading day, Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) closed at $12.13, down -2.73%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 984613 shares were traded. VET stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.86.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VET by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VET now has a Market Capitalization of 2.01B and an Enterprise Value of 2.68B. As of this moment, Vermilion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VET has reached a high of $30.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.83.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 866.73k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 162.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.82M. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.93% stake in the company. Shares short for VET as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.57M with a Short Ratio of 1.57M, compared to 2.29M on Jan 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, VET’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.32, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $1.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.7 and $2.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.23. EPS for the following year is $3.21, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.83 and $2.25.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $447.91M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $475.43M to a low estimate of $420.39M. As of the current estimate, Vermilion Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $629.04M, an estimated decrease of -28.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $451.08M, a decrease of -36.70% less than the figure of -$28.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $469.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $432.48M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.55B, down -30.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.03B and the low estimate is $1.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.