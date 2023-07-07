Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) closed at $1.20 in the last session, down -6.25% from day before closing price of $1.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 870664 shares were traded. BBIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1600.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BBIG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when McFillin Phillip Anthony sold 50,000 shares for $1.20 per share. The transaction valued at 60,000 led to the insider holds 204,756 shares of the business.

McFillin Phillip Anthony sold 75,000 shares of BBIG for $107,752 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 254,756 shares after completing the transaction at $1.44 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBIG now has a Market Capitalization of 15.60M and an Enterprise Value of 18.55M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.58 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBIG has reached a high of $38.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3478, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.0309.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BBIG traded on average about 340.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 525.19k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 12.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.39M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BBIG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.8M with a Short Ratio of 1.80M, compared to 1.77M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.83% and a Short% of Float of 13.83%.