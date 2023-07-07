Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) Decline -6.36% in Day Trading, Closes at $22.84

The price of Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) closed at $22.84 in the last session, down -6.36% from day before closing price of $24.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1058428 shares were traded. VIR stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.80.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VIR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on March 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $34 from $35 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when SATO VICKI L sold 18,000 shares for $24.66 per share. The transaction valued at 443,916 led to the insider holds 1,315,351 shares of the business.

SVF Endurance (Cayman) Ltd sold 700 shares of VIR for $17,577 on Jun 30. The 10% Owner now owns 16,684,041 shares after completing the transaction at $25.11 per share. On Jun 29, another insider, SVF Endurance (Cayman) Ltd, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 89,942 shares for $25.18 each. As a result, the insider received 2,264,731 and left with 16,684,741 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.06B and an Enterprise Value of 938.68M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.36 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIR has reached a high of $31.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.74.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VIR traded on average about 835.27K shares per day over the past 3-months and 953.04k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 133.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.86M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VIR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.16M with a Short Ratio of 4.16M, compared to 5.05M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.11% and a Short% of Float of 5.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.87 and a low estimate of -$1.55, while EPS last year was -$0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.23, with high estimates of -$0.84 and low estimates of -$1.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.48 and -$5.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.16. EPS for the following year is -$4.94, with 9 analysts recommending between -$3.41 and -$6.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $408.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $174.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.62B, down -89.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $98.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $226.44M and the low estimate is $30M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -43.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.