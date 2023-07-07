What shareholders can do to beat the market with The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) closed the day trading at $62.89 down -0.62% from the previous closing price of $63.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 803804 shares were traded. SMG stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.67.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SMG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 138.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 25.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 22.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when HAGEDORN JAMES sold 25,000 shares for $67.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,674,909 led to the insider holds 179,899 shares of the business.

STUMP DENISE sold 2,503 shares of SMG for $216,541 on Feb 16. The EVP, Global Human Resources now owns 39,875 shares after completing the transaction at $86.51 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, Hagedorn Partnership, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 23,000 shares for $80.16 each. As a result, the insider received 1,843,570 and left with 14,041,775 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMG now has a Market Capitalization of 3.53B and an Enterprise Value of 7.07B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 25.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.89 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMG has reached a high of $90.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.27.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SMG traded about 745.23K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SMG traded about 710.25k shares per day. A total of 56.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.18M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SMG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.22M with a Short Ratio of 3.22M, compared to 3.3M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.74% and a Short% of Float of 7.77%.

Dividends & Splits

SMG’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.64, up from 2.64 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.46.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.88 and a low estimate of $1.04, while EPS last year was $1.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.72, with high estimates of -$1.37 and low estimates of -$2.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.14 and $2.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.67. EPS for the following year is $4.1, with 10 analysts recommending between $4.9 and $3.3.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $1.16B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.22B to a low estimate of $1.13B. As of the current estimate, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s year-ago sales were $1.19B, an estimated decrease of -2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $456.96M, a decrease of -7.40% less than the figure of -$2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $492M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $409M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.92B, down -6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.95B and the low estimate is $3.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.