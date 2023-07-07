Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) closed at $58.92 down -6.46% from its previous closing price of $62.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5022579 shares were traded. WOLF stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.67.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Wolfspeed Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on May 18, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $46.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when REPLOGLE JOHN B bought 10,566 shares for $47.54 per share. The transaction valued at 502,308 led to the insider holds 81,405 shares of the business.

LOWE GREGG A bought 5,450 shares of WOLF for $250,357 on Apr 28. The PRESIDENT & CEO now owns 524,855 shares after completing the transaction at $45.94 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, LE DUY LOAN T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $90.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 272,840 and bolstered with 5,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WOLF now has a Market Capitalization of 7.33B and an Enterprise Value of 8.12B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.88 whereas that against EBITDA is -88.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WOLF has reached a high of $125.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.88.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WOLF has traded an average of 3.33M shares per day and 4.08M over the past ten days. A total of 124.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.34M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 112.05% stake in the company. Shares short for WOLF as of Jun 14, 2023 were 18.03M with a Short Ratio of 18.03M, compared to 16.98M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.48% and a Short% of Float of 22.04%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.52, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.12 and -$1.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $222.82M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $230M to a low estimate of $221.8M. As of the current estimate, Wolfspeed Inc.’s year-ago sales were $228.5M, an estimated decrease of -2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $233.16M, a decrease of -2.60% less than the figure of -$2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $243.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $226.44M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WOLF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $916.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $907.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $909.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $746.2M, up 21.80% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.2B and the low estimate is $1.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.