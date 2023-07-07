ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $24.84, down -2.51% from its previous closing price of $25.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2871332 shares were traded. ZI stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.69.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ZI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on June 28, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Hays Joseph Christopher sold 30,000 shares for $26.49 per share. The transaction valued at 794,733 led to the insider holds 551,456 shares of the business.

Schuck Henry sold 2,000,000 shares of ZI for $53,046,114 on Jun 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 10,288,001 shares after completing the transaction at $26.52 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Schuck Henry, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 83,334 shares for $26.26 each. As a result, the insider received 2,187,949 and left with 279,043 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZI now has a Market Capitalization of 9.99B and an Enterprise Value of 10.69B. As of this moment, ZoomInfo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 98.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZI has reached a high of $51.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.61.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ZI traded 5.98M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.84M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 403.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 295.74M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ZI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 12.09M with a Short Ratio of 12.09M, compared to 9.33M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.01% and a Short% of Float of 3.71%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.01 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1. EPS for the following year is $1.17, with 21 analysts recommending between $1.26 and $1.1.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 19 analysts expect revenue to total $310.93M. It ranges from a high estimate of $311.94M to a low estimate of $310M. As of the current estimate, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $267.1M, an estimated increase of 16.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $325.79M, an increase of 17.00% over than the figure of $16.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $328.37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $322M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.56B and the low estimate is $1.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.