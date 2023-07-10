A glimpse at Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) was $2.67 for the day, up 5.53% from the previous closing price of $2.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1032862 shares were traded. NRGV stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NRGV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Icoren Goncagul sold 7,500 shares for $2.53 per share. The transaction valued at 18,975 led to the insider holds 719,866 shares of the business.

Icoren Goncagul sold 7,500 shares of NRGV for $19,050 on Jun 21. The Chief People Officer now owns 727,366 shares after completing the transaction at $2.54 per share. On May 15, another insider, Pedretti Andrea, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $1.92 each. As a result, the insider received 47,988 and left with 2,099,011 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NRGV now has a Market Capitalization of 379.42M and an Enterprise Value of 266.22M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.33 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRGV has reached a high of $8.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2562, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1516.

Shares Statistics:

NRGV traded an average of 1.19M shares per day over the past three months and 1.54M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 139.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.49M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NRGV as of Jun 14, 2023 were 9.06M with a Short Ratio of 9.06M, compared to 9.53M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.38% and a Short% of Float of 9.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $59.2M to a low estimate of $50M. As of the current estimate, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $977k, an estimated increase of 5,560.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $117.3M, an increase of 6,824.40% over than the figure of $5,560.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $123.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $107.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NRGV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $400.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $352.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $377.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $145.88M, up 158.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $815.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $701.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 116.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.