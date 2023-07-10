A glimpse at Sana Biotechnology Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA) was $5.99 for the day, up 1.18% from the previous closing price of $5.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 604694 shares were traded. SANA stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.85.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SANA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Flagship Ventures Fund V Gener sold 200,000 shares for $6.24 per share. The transaction valued at 1,247,940 led to the insider holds 1,380,277 shares of the business.

Flagship Ventures Fund V Gener sold 203,758 shares of SANA for $1,284,918 on Jun 06. The 10% Owner now owns 1,403,037 shares after completing the transaction at $6.31 per share. On May 26, another insider, Flagship Ventures Fund V Gener, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 82,000 shares for $6.23 each. As a result, the insider received 510,573 and left with 1,425,334 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SANA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.15B and an Enterprise Value of 912.28M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SANA has reached a high of $9.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.96.

Shares Statistics:

SANA traded an average of 1.47M shares per day over the past three months and 810.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 191.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.28M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SANA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 27.47M with a Short Ratio of 27.47M, compared to 28.24M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.35% and a Short% of Float of 29.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.35 and -$2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.72. EPS for the following year is -$1.49, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.1 and -$2.