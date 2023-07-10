Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Stocks Hit Low of $11.32 Before Closing at $11.86

In the latest session, Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) closed at $11.86 up 4.13% from its previous closing price of $11.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1380492 shares were traded. ACCD stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.32.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Accolade Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Eskew Richard sold 515 shares for $12.00 per share. The transaction valued at 6,180 led to the insider holds 29,282 shares of the business.

McHugh Colin sold 389 shares of ACCD for $4,668 on Jul 05. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 29,463 shares after completing the transaction at $12.00 per share. On Jun 20, another insider, SINGH RAJEEV, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 373 shares for $13.42 each. As a result, the insider received 5,007 and left with 581,975 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACCD now has a Market Capitalization of 896.98M and an Enterprise Value of 909.51M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.81.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ACCD is 1.73, which has changed by 2,016.21% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,412.71% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ACCD has reached a high of $17.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.32.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACCD has traded an average of 699.99K shares per day and 1.19M over the past ten days. A total of 72.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.97M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ACCD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.17M with a Short Ratio of 3.17M, compared to 3.66M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.21% and a Short% of Float of 4.32%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$0.62, while EPS last year was -$0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.42 and -$1.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.62. EPS for the following year is -$1.42, with 15 analysts recommending between -$0.97 and -$2.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $93.95M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $95.09M to a low estimate of $92.8M. As of the current estimate, Accolade Inc.’s year-ago sales were $82.86M, an estimated increase of 13.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACCD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $414.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $412M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $412.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $363.14M, up 13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $495.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $503M and the low estimate is $475.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.