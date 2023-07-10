ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Decline -1.03% in Day Trading, Closes at $13.40

The price of ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) closed at $13.40 in the last session, down -1.03% from day before closing price of $13.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 866988 shares were traded. ACMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.37.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ACMR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on July 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $23.40 from $9 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Feng Lisa sold 22,500 shares for $15.00 per share. The transaction valued at 337,500 led to the insider holds 50,001 shares of the business.

Cheav Sotheara sold 39,000 shares of ACMR for $390,000 on Jun 06. The insider now owns 110,002 shares after completing the transaction at $10.00 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Dun Haiping, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 37,500 shares for $10.00 each. As a result, the insider received 375,000 and left with 887,188 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACMR now has a Market Capitalization of 802.32M and an Enterprise Value of 610.97M. As of this moment, ACM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACMR has reached a high of $20.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.40.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ACMR traded on average about 613.18K shares per day over the past 3-months and 908.4k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 59.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.62M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ACMR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.2M with a Short Ratio of 2.20M, compared to 2.23M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.67% and a Short% of Float of 5.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.07 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.88. EPS for the following year is $1, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $114.96M. It ranges from a high estimate of $120.75M to a low estimate of $110M. As of the current estimate, ACM Research Inc.’s year-ago sales were $104.39M, an estimated increase of 10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $165.84M, an increase of 24.00% over than the figure of $10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $169.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $162M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $562.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $529.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $546.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $388.83M, up 40.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $648.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $738.1M and the low estimate is $560.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.