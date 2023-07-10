Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) closed at $6.04 down -0.17% from its previous closing price of $6.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1087476 shares were traded. ADPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.01.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when PETERSON TYCHO sold 134,961 shares for $8.14 per share. The transaction valued at 1,098,583 led to the insider holds 399,219 shares of the business.

PETERSON TYCHO sold 70,000 shares of ADPT for $597,100 on Jun 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 399,219 shares after completing the transaction at $8.53 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, PETERSON TYCHO, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 38,000 shares for $7.16 each. As a result, the insider received 272,080 and left with 454,891 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADPT now has a Market Capitalization of 871.64M and an Enterprise Value of 536.72M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.91 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADPT has reached a high of $13.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.93.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ADPT has traded an average of 1.01M shares per day and 1.06M over the past ten days. A total of 143.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.66M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ADPT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.08M with a Short Ratio of 8.08M, compared to 6.63M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.60% and a Short% of Float of 7.20%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.12 and -$1.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.23. EPS for the following year is -$1.01, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.69 and -$1.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $45.03M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $47.5M to a low estimate of $42M. As of the current estimate, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s year-ago sales were $43.66M, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $54.21M, an increase of 12.90% over than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $59.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $51.12M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $210.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $203.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $207.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $185.31M, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $260.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $281.9M and the low estimate is $237.75M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.