Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) Shares Decline by -4.86% to Close at $4.70

As of close of business last night, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $4.70, down -4.86% from its previous closing price of $4.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 528000 shares were traded. AHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AHI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AHI now has a Market Capitalization of 32.60M and an Enterprise Value of 33.60M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 72.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 70.92 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AHI has reached a high of $15.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7660, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0536.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AHI traded 1.78M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 7.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.78M. Shares short for AHI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 222.24k with a Short Ratio of 0.22M, compared to 21.65k on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.